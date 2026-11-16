Racing Bulls have finally settled Liam Lawson's 2027 seat, yet Juan Pablo Montoya and Guenther Steiner think his path to a title runs through McLaren, not Red Bull.

Liam Lawson has finally secured his Racing Bulls seat for 2027, but former Formula 1 figures Juan Pablo Montoya and Gunther Steiner believe his long-term future could lie at McLaren.

The New Zealander's contract extension was delayed for months amid speculation that senior Red Bull officials wanted to replace him with Bulgarian prospect Nikola Tsolov.

Veteran journalist Roger Benoit suggested in Blick that much of the opposition came from Red Bull's headquarters in Salzburg, with rumours also pointing to company executive Oliver Mintzlaff.

"There, they apparently wanted to make a big deal out of the young talent Nikola Tsolov in his home country of Bulgaria and exploit the hype surrounding him," Benoit wrote.

"Common sense has now prevailed."

Tsolov has instead been appointed reserve driver for 2027.

Montoya believes Lawson's performances have made him an attractive prospect for other teams.

"If I were McLaren, I would sign Liam as a reserve driver for a year and guarantee him that he would get a race seat a year later, in 2028 or so, as soon as a place became available," he told AS Colombia.

Former Haas boss Guenther Steiner agrees that Lawson could become an option if Oscar Piastri fails to recover from his difficult 2026 campaign.

"If he has a season like this next year, then yes, Zak will be looking for the next Oscar. Maybe Liam Lawson will be free," Steiner said on The Red Flags podcast.

Steiner also believes Lawson must eventually leave the Red Bull organisation if he wants to fight for the world championship.

"I think Liam needs to find his own way outside the Red Bull family," he said.

"I don't think they'll bring him back to the Red Bull team from the Racing Bulls. And if he doesn't get there, he can't be world champion."

Related: Racing Bulls keep Lawson and Lindblad for 2027 as Red Bull finally chooses stability

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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