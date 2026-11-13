Lawson Now Safe, but Alguersuari Exposes Red Bull's Politics

Liam Lawson's 2027 seat is finally safe - but the months it took to get there say more about Red Bull's boardroom than anything that happened on track. Just ask Jaime Alguersuari, who knows exactly how this story usually ends.

Racing Bulls Finally Confirm Lawson and Lindblad for 2027

Liam Lawson has finally secured his Racing Bulls seat for 2027, ending months of uncertainty that former Red Bull driver Jaime Alguersuari believes was about far more than performance.

Racing Bulls confirmed on Thursday that Lawson will remain alongside Arvid Lindblad, while Bulgarian Formula 2 contender Nikola Tsolov has been appointed reserve driver.

"We're delighted to be continuing with Liam and Arvid for 2027," team boss Alan Permane said. "I have no doubt that this is the best driver lineup for us."

So Who Really Decided Lawson's Fate?

But the long delay raised questions about who was really making the decision.

Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies repeatedly insisted it was entirely Racing Bulls' responsibility, although veteran journalist Roger Benoit revealed a different account in Blick newspaper.

When asked weeks earlier why Lawson had not been renewed, Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer reportedly replied: "That's not our decision. Other people decide that."

Benoit suggested the pressure came from Red Bull headquarters in Salzburg, where officials were keen to promote Tsolov.

Is F1 Politics Bigger Than Results? Alguersuari Thinks So

Former Toro Rosso driver Alguersuari told Soy Motor that commercial considerations often outweigh sporting logic.

"Formula 1 is not just a sport but a business where many things happen every day, there are many commercial interests," he said.

Alguersuari recalled losing his own seat suddenly after 2011, despite turning down an offer from Lotus because he believed Red Bull would retain him.

"They waited until the last minute," he said. "That's Formula 1, it's part of the game."

Was There Ever Real Doubt Lawson Deserved the Seat?

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya was also baffled that Lawson's future had ever been in serious doubt.

"He really deserves that seat. He's the best driver," Montoya told AS Colombia.

"He qualifies, he's got the race pace, he does everything."

How Has Lindblad Handled Lawson's Resurgence?

Lindblad, meanwhile, admitted his rookie season had become more difficult as Lawson's performances improved.

"I have made good progress, although the last races were a bit more difficult," he told F1Maximaal.

"Sometimes I felt a bit stuck at the difficult moments."

What Did Lawson Say About Keeping His Seat?

Lawson welcomed the decision after helping Racing Bulls fight for fifth in the constructors' championship.

"We've had a brilliant season together and the team has worked very hard to produce a fast car, which I've loved driving," he said.

"I'm looking forward to carrying this momentum forward with Arvid through to 2027."

Fast Facts: Lawson's 2027 Renewal 2027 lineup Liam Lawson & Reserve driver Nikola Tsolov Alguersuari's claim Pressure came from Red Bull Salzburg Red Bull's line Mekies says it was Racing Bulls' call Championship standing Racing Bulls fighting for P5

Related: Racing Bulls Keep Lawson and Lindblad for 2027 as Red Bull Finally Chooses Stability

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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