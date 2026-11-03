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Lawson future looks increasingly bleak at Racing Bulls

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Lawson future looks increasingly bleak at Racing Bulls
Leopold 2 min read
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Racing Bulls praises Tsolov and talks up its role as a talent factory, leaving Lawson to answer questions about his future with a pause and a quiet "I don't know".

Liam Lawson's Formula 1 future appears increasingly uncertain after Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer stopped short of backing the New Zealander for 2027.

Speaking on ORF, Bayer instead praised Nikola Tsolov's Mexico FP1 appearance and stressed Racing Bulls' role as a development team.

"To be honest, Nikola performed brilliantly on Friday," he said.

"It was his first time in the car, and he's fit into the team absolutely perfectly."

When asked whether Lawson had done enough to prove the seat should remain his, Bayer replied: "Well, absolutely. That's the general opinion in the paddock."

But he immediately added: "At the same time, our role as the leading talent development team in Formula 1 is to constantly develop new drivers."

"In total, we've brought 22 drivers into Formula 1, including the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Verstappen, and others."

Bayer said the final decision rests with team principal Alan Permane.

"We discussed this briefly yesterday," he revealed.

Lawson stays silent on his fate

The comments come after Lawson's controversial clash with Max Verstappen in Mexico, although Lawson's emotional demeanour after Sunday's race has also raised speculation that he may already know his fate.

"It's been a very tough weekend, to be honest," Lawson told Viaplay.

"What happened on Friday was not ideal. I have already said that I will learn from this. I never intended it would have such a big impact."

When asked when he expected news about his future, Lawson paused before answering simply: "I don't know."

Viaplay analyst and former F1 tester Ho-Pin Tung said Lawson's expression reminded him of the period immediately before his demotion from Red Bull last year.

"The same facial expression that I saw then, I saw again," he said.

"It could very well be that he already knows more."

Fast Facts: Lawson and Racing Bulls
Racing Bulls CEOPeter Bayer
Decision-makerTeam principal Alan Permane
Drivers promoted22 into Formula 1, says Bayer
Nikola TsolovFirst time in the car came in Mexico FP1
Lawson on his future"I don't know"

Related: Lawson Apologises to Verstappen as 2027 Decision Nears

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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