After a long wait for his 2027 Racing Bulls deal, Lawson is blunt about Marko and Red Bull's crowded decision-making. Long term, he says, VCARB is not the end point.

Liam Lawson has admitted he is relieved former Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko no longer influences driver decisions, after finally securing his Racing Bulls seat for 2027.

Despite an impressive season, Lawson endured months of uncertainty amid speculation that Red Bull's Austrian HQ wanted to replace him with Formula 2 prospect Nikola Tsolov.

Speaking in Las Vegas for the first time since his contract extension, the New Zealander acknowledged the frustration.

"It was a lot of conversations," he said.

"I was just asking the question, what is it that more needs to be done? If there is anything else? There wasn't really, so then you're just left a little bit confused as well."

Lawson suggested the delay reflected the number of people involved in Red Bull's decision-making.

"Red Bull is a big organisation with a lot of people involved, probably more people involved than a normal situation, let's say, where you have maybe one person making the call," he said.

He was then asked directly whether he was relieved Marko was no longer involved, given the Austrian's publicly-stated preference for Tsolov.

"If he was calling the shots and he didn't want me in the car, then, yeah, obviously I'm grateful that he's not calling the shots and I am in the car," Lawson smiled.

When asked whether Marko had contacted him since the announcement, Lawson said simply: "No, he hasn't."

The 23-year-old instead praised Racing Bulls boss Alan Permane for his support throughout the uncertainty.

"Alan's been extremely supportive, and I'm extremely grateful for what he's done for me this year," he said.

Lawson also made clear that he does not intend to remain at Racing Bulls indefinitely.

"I'm not looking to end my career at VCARB," he admitting, acknowledging that a future move to Red Bull Racing or "somewhere else" would be the natural next step.

Lawson and the 2027 deal Driver Liam Lawson, 23 Team Racing Bulls Rival candidate Nikola Tsolov, Formula 2 Marko contact None since the announcement Team boss Alan Permane

Related: Racing Bulls Keep Lawson and Lindblad for 2027 as Red Bull Finally Chooses Stability

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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