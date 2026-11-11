Seventh in the Brazilian wet has Lawson close to a 2027 Racing Bulls renewal, while Tsolov's Hungaroring test points to a possible Red Bull reserve role.

Liam Lawson appears increasingly likely to stay at Racing Bulls in 2027, although the team is still refusing to confirm its driver lineup as Nikola Tsolov continues testing.

Reports suggest Lawson and Arvid Lindblad will remain together next year, with Tsolov potentially taking the Red Bull reserve role occupied by Yuki Tsunoda in 2026.

Bulgarian Tsolov is completing a two-day TPC test at the Hungaroring this week, underlining Red Bull's continuing interest in the Formula 2 contender.

But Racing Bulls boss Alan Permane insists the long-awaited announcement is finally approaching.

"News should come soon, although I've been talking about it for a while!" he laughed.

"I'm eager to finalise the team lineup because I want the journalists to stop asking me about it."

How Lawson made his case

Lawson strengthened his case with seventh place in Brazil, having briefly challenged the leaders in the wet.

"He was fantastic in the early laps and made a great impression," Permane said.

Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies also praised Lawson, while insisting he would not interfere in Racing Bulls' decision.

"The decision regarding Racing Bulls' drivers rests with Racing Bulls themselves," he said.

"As for Liam, I can only congratulate him on another very strong weekend."

Mekies said Lawson had made clear progress even since impressing in injured Isack Hadjar's car earlier this season.

"What he showed this weekend is the perfect representation of how strong he is performing right now," he said.

Dutch pundit Tom Coronel believes Lawson has done more than enough to deserve another season.

"If you look at Liam's latest results, you can't really let him go. What else does it take to stay in Formula 1?" he told Viaplay.

Coronel also believes Lindblad has faded compared to his teammate.

"Lindblad has of course taken a step back. The difference is very big now," he said.

Permane, however, defended the British rookie's performance. "An incredibly strong race from him," he said of Lindblad at Interlagos.

"Almost on par with Liam or Nico (Hulkenberg)."

Racing Bulls 2027 watch Lawson Seventh in Brazil Reported lineup Lawson and Arvid Lindblad Tsolov Two-day TPC test at the Hungaroring Reserve role Tsunoda in 2026, Tsolov a candidate for 2027 Announcement Permane says news should come soon

Related: Permane keeps door open for Lawson as decision nears

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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