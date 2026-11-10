After months of doubt and a flirtation with Nikola Tsolov, Racing Bulls appears close to keeping Liam Lawson for 2027, with an announcement said to be near.

Liam Lawson looks increasingly likely to retain his Racing Bulls seat for 2027, following months of speculation that he could be dropped despite his strong performances.

According to Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport and other reports, a new deal for the New Zealander is now close.

"According to the latest rumours, it should arrive before Las Vegas," the Italian newspaper declared.

The news would come as a major relief for Lawson, who has repeatedly admitted his frustration at being left without a confirmed seat so late in the season.

Racing Bulls has openly considered promoting Formula 2 contender Nikola Tsolov, despite Lawson performing strongly both with the junior team and during his temporary return to Red Bull as Isack Hadjar's injury replacement.

However, team boss Alan Permane hinted in Brazil that a solution was approaching.

"I'm sure when we announce it in the coming weeks, everyone will be happy," he said.

Lawson, meanwhile, praised Permane's support following another strong performance at Interlagos.

"Obviously, they'll decide what to do," he said.

"I feel like Alan has been incredibly supportive. I'm extremely grateful for that. And I've enjoyed working closely with him and the team this year."

Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies also praised Lawson's recent form, while insisting the senior team would not interfere in Racing Bulls' decision.

"The decision about the Racing Bulls drivers lies with Racing Bulls," he said.

"I can only congratulate him on another very strong weekend. He has put down a fantastic series of results."

Lawson 2027 outlook Driver Liam Lawson Team Racing Bulls Report La Gazzetta dello Sport Expected timing Before Las Vegas Alternative Nikola Tsolov (F2)

Related: Permane keeps door open for Lawson as decision nears

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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