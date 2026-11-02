Lawson Apologises to Verstappen as 2027 Decision Nears

One practice clash, two grid penalties and an apology. Now Liam Lawson waits for the call that matters most.

Liam Lawson says he has apologised to Max Verstappen after their practice clash in Mexico, as pressure continues over the Racing Bulls driver's 2027 future.

Both Red Bull-backed drivers were handed one-place grid penalties after making contact in FP2.

What did Lawson say after the Verstappen clash?

"I've apologised to Max for Friday's incident," Lawson said on Saturday.

"I'll learn from it in the future, but right now I'm fully focused on the race."

Will the incident decide Lawson's 2027 future?

Verstappen had already warned that Lawson's behaviour was "not very smart" while fighting to retain his Formula 1 seat, especially on a weekend when Nikola Tsolov, his potential replacement, was driving in FP1.

Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies, however, rejected any suggestion that Verstappen's comments would decide Lawson's future.

"The Racing Bulls make decisions about their team's lineup entirely independently. It's their business and no one else's," he said.

"Max knows the workings of motorsport all too well and understands perfectly well that one isolated incident can't influence major personnel decisions."

Mekies nevertheless agreed the clash was "very, very unnecessary".

When will Racing Bulls announce their 2027 line-up?

Racing Bulls boss Alan Permane said a decision on the team's 2027 line-up will come "soon", and he also criticised both drivers.

"I'm sure they each have their own opinion," he said.

"When they watch the replays with a cool head, they'll both feel they could have done better."

Are Verstappen and Lawson still on good terms?

Verstappen stressed that his relationship with Lawson remains good.

"We have spoken, that is all fine," said the quadruple world champion.

"I've always supported him. I get along very well with him and I have always contributed very positively about him within the team."

But he also made clear why he reacted so strongly.

"If you're in the same family, you've always learned that you have to have a lot of respect for the A-team," said Verstappen.

"I did this with Toro Rosso too. You're not going to drive the Red Bull drivers off the track."

Fast Facts: Lawson and Verstappen Incident FP2 contact, Mexico Penalty One grid place each Apology Lawson to Verstappen 2027 call Coming "soon" Rival Nikola Tsolov

Related: Verstappen Tells Lawson to Act 'Smarter' After Mexico Clash

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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