F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Lauda & Wolff want Hamilton to stay

F1 News

Lauda & Wolff want Hamilton to stay

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, British GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton
Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, British GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton

Nov.20 - Mercedes has admitted it wants to keep Lewis Hamilton beyond 2018.

Some media sources claim the new quadruple world champion is demanding a pay-rise for a new contract in 2019 and beyond.

Niki Lauda, the team chairman, thinks Hamilton has driven perfectly this year.

"This year, Lewis won the championship for Mercedes, it's that simple," he told Brazil's Globo.

"I think Ferrari had the best chassis-engine package, and now Red Bull has arrived too. But Lewis drove like never before, with little to no errors, driving like a God, and gave us the title," Lauda added.

Team boss Toto Wolff agrees.

"He's the greatest driver I've ever worked with," he said. "We really want him to stay with us, of course."

Lauda agrees that Hamilton staying in the future is important to Mercedes.

"Experienced drivers become better grand prix after grand prix, year after year. It's the only way to succeed in any sport," he said.

And to that end, Lauda hinted that Mercedes will keep his eye on the development of young sensation Max Verstappen.

"Max is the most fantastic young driver I've ever seen, no doubt," said the F1 legend.

"The only thing I would tell him is to keep his feet on the ground. He has a tendency to lose control of himself, but if he masters those impulses he can be one of the greatest drivers F1 has ever known."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

One thought on “Lauda & Wolff want Hamilton to stay

  1. Left Flank

    I think Niki is wrong about Ferrari having the best chassis/engine combination in 2017. It's pretty clear that when Mercedes cranked it up, they were untouchable. If Lewis hadn't been out driven by Sebastian for the first 2/3 of the season, then it would be clearer that Mercedes was unbeatable!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now