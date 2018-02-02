F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Lauda slams 'dumb' grid girl ban

F1 News

Lauda slams 'dumb' grid girl ban

Formula One - MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, Italian GP 2016. Niki Lauda;
Niki Lauda
Non-Executive Chairman

Feb.2 - Niki Lauda has slammed Liberty Media's decision to ban grid girls.

The F1 legend and Mercedes team chairman told Austria's Der Standard newspaper that the move is "completely incomprehensible".

"How dumb can someone be? Women have emancipated themselves and do very well at it," he said. "So this is a decision against women."

Indeed, many actual grid girls have taken to Twitter and the media in the past days to express their disappointment about losing their jobs.

Lauda said: "I think it's a great pity to break a tradition such as this, which does formula one but above all women no favours at all."

He said he therefore hopes there is a "way to reverse the decision".

"I would not mind seeing grid boys next to the girls. Why not?" Lauda added.

He slammed the notion that the existence of 'grid girls' makes it harder for women to succeed in other areas of motor racing.

"I want to encourage rather than diminish women," he said. "But once again it is men who have decided over the heads of women."

Kolner Express newspaper also quoted Sebastian Vettel as calling Liberty's grid girls decision "ridiculous".

And former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone told British media: "These girls did nothing harmful to anybody.

"I don't remember any of the girls being forced to do anything."

Vicky Valdazo, boss of a Spanish modelling agency that has supplied 'grid girls' to promoters in the past, told Marca newspaper: "It's stupid. It's a job like any other.

"It's like removing the miners from the mine. Someone has to do it."

See all Niki Lauda info & statistics

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now