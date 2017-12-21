F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Lauda: Bottas decision 'right' for Mercedes

F1 News

Lauda: Bottas decision 'right' for Mercedes

Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Abu Dhabi GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas
Formula One - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Abu Dhabi GP 2017. Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas

Dec.21 - F1 legend Niki Lauda says Valtteri Bottas has done a good job since replacing Nico Rosberg at Mercedes.

Some believe the top team should have chosen a more established star like Fernando Alonso to replace 2016 world champion Rosberg.

But Mercedes team chairman Lauda insisted: "The decision to sign Bottas was right."

The F1 legend indicated that Bottas is doing a good job in serving as teammate to the on-form now quadruple world champion Lewis Hamilton.

"I don't know what caused Nico's retirement, but Hamilton has reached a level where it's almost impossible to beat him," Lauda told Servus TV.

"This season, he made no mistakes and did incredible races even though the car was not easy to handle.

"Bottas did his job to push Lewis. Valtteri can perform a little better but the car was not easy to drive and he couldn't get any more from it," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now