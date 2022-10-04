Latifi successor to be decided after F1 season says Williams boss

Oct.4 - F1 team Williams' boss has given Mick Schumacher hope that he may have an option beyond Haas for the 2023 season.

At risk of being ousted by Haas and simultaneously dropped from Ferrari's development academy, the 23-year-old German had appeared to be running out of options to keep his Formula 1 career alive.

But when asked if Schumacher is still in the running to replace Nicholas Latifi next year, Williams team principal Jost Capito told RTL: "Yes, of course. Mick is an option. He deserves to stay in Formula 1.

"We'll see if that happens, but he's definitely an option for us. He can really move forward now and be a very good Formula 1 driver. If you look at George Russell, he made mistakes as a rookie at Williams and he still developed."

"Formula 1 is very complex and the step up from Formula 2 is so big because the cars are so complex and technically more demanding. You have to give a driver two years to then show what he can do in the third year."

When asked if a Schumacher in a Williams sounds like an attractive combination, Capito admitted: "That would certainly be charming."

However, he also insists that - like Haas - the team has multiple other options for 2023.

"It's even a bit more open with us," he said. "Yes, Logan Sargeant is on the list too. But it will most likely only be decided after the season - I think shortly after Abu Dhabi or a week or two later."

Ahead of the Japanese GP, it is believed AlphaTauri is poised to announce that Nyck de Vries will be joining the Red Bull camp from 2023 - with Pierre Gasly moving over to Alpine.

"The whole market is on the move. Something changes every day," Capito said.

"We aren't putting any pressure on ourselves, but that doesn't mean we can't make a sooner decision."

For instance, if the de Vries-AlphaTauri deal isn't done, the Dutchman would leap into pole position for the Williams seat.

"It's not just our fault," Capito insisted. "Other teams are also quite interested in Nyck.

"We'll have to see what he decides. We cannot and do not want to decide just yet. If he decides to join another team beforehand, then so be it."

Capito said the fact that Alex Albon is an "experienced" driver means that Williams can afford to choose a less experienced teammate for him next year.

"In the situation that Williams is in, we can look at a young driver who you can rely on for the long term, who you have under control and you don't worry about training for another team," he said.

