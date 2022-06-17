Latifi denies latest rumours of post-Canada GP F1 axe

Jun.17 - Nicholas Latifi has hit back at claims that his first home race in Canada this weekend could be his last ever Formula 1 event.

Rumours are swirling not just about a supposed two-year Williams deal for reigning Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri for 2023 and 2024, but that Alpine's loan of the young Australian could begin almost immediately.

"I know that I will drive until the end of the season," Canadian Latifi, 26, is quoted by France's Auto Hebdo.

"I have nothing much more to add.

"I know of course that I have to increase my performance. I'm obviously not happy with the way things are going, so I'm busy trying to improve myself," he said.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: