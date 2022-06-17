Latifi denies latest rumours of post-Canada GP F1 axe
Jun.17 - Nicholas Latifi has hit back at claims that his first home race in Canada this weekend could be his last ever Formula 1 event.
Rumours are swirling not just about a supposed two-year Williams deal for reigning Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri for 2023 and 2024, but that Alpine's loan of the young Australian could begin almost immediately.
"I know that I will drive until the end of the season," Canadian Latifi, 26, is quoted by France's Auto Hebdo.
"I have nothing much more to add.
"I know of course that I have to increase my performance. I'm obviously not happy with the way things are going, so I'm busy trying to improve myself," he said.
He indeed will complete the season, so the probable ousting will happen for next season, not sooner.
Absolutely correct. All this uninformed gibberish about drivers being replaced mid-season without factors other than being slow is balderdash.