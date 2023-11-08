Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix faces potential strike by hospitality workers

Nov.8 - A threatened strike by Las Vegas hospitality workers looms over the upcoming Formula 1 race, threatening to disrupt the event.

The glitzy city, set to host a grand prix down the iconic strip next weekend, could witness one of the largest hospitality worker strikes in US history if a contract deal isn't reached, NPR reports.

The Culinary and Bartenders Union has indicated that 35,000 members employed by major casinos and hotels might strike from November 10. Their contracts with MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts have been a subject of negotiation for seven months.

Union secretary-treasurer Ted Pappageorge stated, "Their current proposal on the table is historic, but it's not enough, and workers deserve to have record contracts."

Hospitality giants have largely remained silent during the dispute, with Wynn Resorts' Michael Weaver opting to reserve comments for the negotiation table. MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment did not respond to a request for a statement.

The standoff comes just as the Formula 1 race weekend is set to begin on November 16, expected to bring a significant influx of tourists to Las Vegas. The event, promoted by F1 itself, marks the sport's first return to the city in over 40 years and capitalises on the sport's growing US popularity.

Race attendees are being urged by the Culinary Union not to cross picket lines. Formula 1 has yet to comment.

