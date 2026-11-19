Single-figure night temperatures could make Las Vegas the coldest weekend of 2026. Tyres are one worry, but the energy-hungry power units face a test of their own.

Formula 1 teams are preparing for potentially the coldest race weekend of 2026 in Las Vegas, with concerns extending beyond tyre temperatures to the complex new hybrid power units.

Temperatures could fall into single figures during the night sessions, with Williams forecasting between 8 and 12 degrees Celsius and some predictions suggesting conditions approaching 5 degrees.

The long straights make keeping tyres warm particularly difficult, while the 2026 regulations introduce additional complications with electrical energy deployment.

"Las Vegas is one of the most energy sensitive circuits of the season," Williams chief trackside engineer Paul Williams explained.

"We do not have enough energy to deploy the full 4MJ window down to Turn 14 in qualifying or race trim."

Honda track manager Shintaro Orihara also warned that maintaining appropriate power unit temperatures would be essential.

"The circuit layout also puts a lot of pressure on the engine, so we know it will be a challenging weekend for us, especially due to the long straight," he said.

Max Verstappen admitted the unpredictable conditions could dramatically alter the competitive order.

"The problem is that it's so cold that you get very different behaviour from every car," he said.

"Some suddenly work extremely well on a track like that. We've seen it in the past."

He added that Las Vegas has traditionally been difficult for Red Bull.

"We'll see if we can get the tyres to work. That's the key," said the Dutchman.

Audi also warned about cold brakes and tyre graining, while revealing that drivers could even struggle to operate their steering wheels.

"Hands can become stiff and fingers can get almost stuck in position as the drivers battle wind chill at high speeds," the team explained.

Las Vegas in the cold Williams forecast 8 to 12 degrees Celsius Worst case Close to 5 degrees Energy Not enough to deploy the full 4MJ window to Turn 14 Honda concern Power unit temperatures Audi warning Cold brakes, tyre graining, stiff hands

Related: Saturday Night Fight Between Antonelli and Verstappen? 2026 Las Vegas GP Preview

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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