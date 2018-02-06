F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Lando Norris prepared to leave McLaren

F1 News

Lando Norris prepared to leave McLaren

Spa Francorchamps, Belgium. Sunday 27 August 2017. Lando Norris, Development Driver, McLaren, with Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren Technology Group.
Spa Francorchamps, Belgium. Sunday 27 August 2017. Lando Norris, Development Driver, McLaren, with Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren Technology Group.

Feb.6 - Lando Norris says he is prepared to leave McLaren if the British team has no place for him within a year or so.

This year, McLaren will line up with an unchanged driver pairing of Fernando Alonso alongside Stoffel Vandoorne.

But youngster Norris, the new reigning F3 champion, steps up into the reserve role for 2018.

About his future, he said: "You could say it depends on what he (Alonso) does.

"So we'll have to wait to see what Fernando wants to do because I think they (McLaren) are also happy with Vandoorne," Norris, 18, is quoted by Marca sports newspaper.

The young Briton will combine his McLaren role with Formula 2 this year.

"I can develop a lot and definitely improve as a driver in 2018," Norris said.

"Obviously my goal is to be at McLaren but if I cannot get a place here, then I'll have to look for other opportunities.

"If they tell me there will be no place for three years then it's obvious that I'll have to go somewhere else, but if it's only a year, I think I'll continue with McLaren," he added.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Book F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com 2017 Formula 1 Season Early Booking Discounts are:
F1 RaceDiscount
flag australia Australia '18AvailableBook Now
flag azerbijan Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag spain Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag monaco Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
flag canada Canada '18AvailableBook Now
flag austria Austria '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag uk UK '18AvailableBook Now
flag germany Germany '1829% DiscountBook Now
flag hungary Hungary '1820% DiscountBook Now
flag belgium Belgium '1815% DiscountBook Now
flag singapore Singapore '1820% DiscountBook Now