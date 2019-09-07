Lammers: Dutch GP preparations on track

Lammers: Dutch GP preparations on track
Main straight at Zandvoort circuit in the Netherlands

Written by Leopold Pleijsier

Work is about to begin to get the Zandvoort circuit ready for the 2020 Dutch GP.

Jan Lammers, a former F1 driver and Dutch GP ambassador, told BNR Nieuwsradio: "The whole story will start from the third or fourth week of September."

Formula 1 recently announced that Zandvoort will be the first European race of the season next year at the beginning of May.

"The architectural process will last from the beginning of November to February," Lammers revealed.


The well-known Zandvoort circuit layout will stay, but several corners will be widened and the final corner will be banked.

"Everything is going completely according to plan," Lammers said.

