Kyalami Set to Rev Up Africa with Grand Prix Comeback!

Jun.19 - Former F1 venue Kyalami has leapt into pole position to take Formula 1 back to the African continent.

The sport is clearly keen to complete a true 'world' championship calendar by reintegrating the only missing continent on the current 24-race schedule.

However, many names have been linked with a future African GP, including Cape Town, Rwanda, and even Morocco and Zanzibar.

But former South African GP host Kyalami, located just north of Johannesburg and having staged no less than 21 F1 races until 1993, has just had its plans for F1-ready FIA 'Grade 1' certification approved.

Currently, the circuit has FIA Grade 2 status.

In a statement, the venue announced that it has "received confirmation that the FIA has accepted final design proposals to upgrade the circuit to Grade 1 status - the highest international standard required to host Formula 1.

"Once the capital works are completed and a final inspection conducted, Kyalami will become Africa's only FIA Grade 1 circuit, capable of hosting Formula 1 on the African continent."

Circuit owner Toby Venter said in a press conference: "This is a defining moment for South African motorsport."

He said very little work needs to be done to achieve the Grade 1 rubber-stamp, describing it as a "light-touch upgrade".

The statement continued that the FIA has given Kyalami three years to complete the upgrades.

Venter added: "Today, we turn the page to a bold new chapter for Kyalami. We are ready for the return of Formula 1 to African soil."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: