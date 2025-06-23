Kyalami Circuit's Crucial Negotiations with F1: What to Expect in Austria

Jun.23 - Kyalami is set to take yet another big step towards a return to the Formula 1 calendar.

While there are multiple other projects aligned with F1's mission to add the missing African content to the annual calendar, Kyalami near Johannesburg last week had its upgrade plans approved by the FIA for F1-ready 'Grade 1' circuit homologation.

And now, South Africa's sports minister Gayton McKenzie is preparing to take the next major step.

"We will meet again with FOM next week in Austria," he told eNCA, referring to the Liberty Media-owned Formula One Management and this weekend's at the Red Bull Ring.

"We want to submit an official bid. The week after that, on July 1, we will announce our winning promoter. After that, it is all in the hands of Formula 1."

Minister McKenzie sounds optimistic.

"We will have a circuit, we will have a promoter, and we will have the biggest motorsport community in Africa," he said.

Kyalami, having hosted no less than 21 F1 races until 1993, has engaged Apex Circuit Design - known for Miami's grand prix project - to oversee the necessary F1-ready circuit changes.

