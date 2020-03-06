Kvyat wants to be Verstappen's teammate

Daniil Kvyat says he wants to return to Red Bull in order to take on Max Verstappen.

The Russian's first stint at the senior team some years ago almost ended his career, but he says he actually performed better than many think.

"I have had some very strong teammates," said the 25-year-old, who once again drives for the former Toro Rosso team that is now known as AlphaTauri.

"Carlos Sainz was my teammate at Formula Renault and Ricciardo of course in Formula 1 at Red Bull," Kvyat told the Dutch publication Racing News 365.





"That was an interesting year, because Daniel had beaten Sebastian Vettel the year before but I could still beat him that year in the number of points.

"I certainly think F1 fans still remember that, although it's true that people often look forward rather than back. You always want to do better than you did in the past," he added.

And so, Kvyat said he would like to get a chance to take on Verstappen at Red Bull. Currently, the Dutchman's teammate is Alexander Albon, who took over from the underperforming Pierre Gasly mid last year.

Gasly is currently Kvyat's AlphaTauri teammate.

"It would certainly be nice to be Max's teammate," said Kvyat.

"He is now in a good place with a team that does everything for him, and besides that he is also mentally very strong. For those reasons it would be interesting to be his teammate."

However, Kvyat said he is also happy at AlphaTauri.

"I agree with Franz Tost that we are no longer a junior team, because this year we have an experienced driver lineup," he said.

"I also think we are now able to move forward faster with regard to developing the car."

Don't forget to join our 2020 F1-Fansite Poule to win 2 GP tickets!

Check out more about: