Kvyat to attend Nascar test

Dec.5 - Another potential opportunity has opened up for ousted Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat.

The Russian was dropped from Red Bull's F1 programme, but we reported this week that he is in talks with "at least two" Formula E teams.

And now, the Autodromo di Franciacorta circuit in Italy has confirmed rumours that Kvyat, 23, will be at the "recruitment tests" on Tuesday for the European Nascar series.

