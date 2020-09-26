Kvyat: 2021 'negotiations' to begin soon

Sep.26 - Daniil Kvyat says he is yet to discuss with his Red Bull bosses his place at AlphaTauri for the 2021 season.

It is widely expected that Red Bull will keep Monza winner Pierre Gasly at the junior team, but potentially replace the comparatively struggling Kvyat with Honda-backed rookie Yuki Tsunoda.

Russian Kvyat, however, hinted that bad luck has plagued his 2020 season so far.

"I have a negative attitude to the term 'bad luck' - I prefer 'circumstances'," the 26-year-old told Sport-Express newspaper at Sochi.

"Sometimes they are for you, sometimes they are against you, and quite often this year they have been against me."

Kvyat will be hoping his forthcoming talks about 2021 with Red Bull driver manager Dr Helmut Marko are not as fraught.

"There are no negotiations," he revealed. "I think we will start communicating within the next 30 days.

"But I'm not nervous and I understand everything perfectly. It's only the middle of the season. Good results are always the best arguments for negotiations. The rest is secondary," said Kvyat.

