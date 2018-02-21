F1-Fansite.com

header

Home / F1 News / Kubica still pushing for F1 race comeback

F1 News

Kubica still pushing for F1 race comeback

2018 Williams Season Launch. Robert Kubica, Test and reserve driver talks to the media
2018 Williams Season Launch. Robert Kubica, Test and reserve driver talks to the media

Feb.21 - Robert Kubica admits he came tantalisingly close to pulling off a fairytale return to formula one for 2018.

Instead, Williams opted for the well-sponsored Russian Sergey Sirotkin, although Pole Kubica said his comeback dream is still alive thanks to the reserve and Friday practice role.

"For me this is already a return to formula one," he told the Polish sports daily Przeglad Sportowy.

"It's like a second beginning, because I'm back in the same role in which I found myself before my debut in 2006," Kubica, now 33, added.

He said he will attend almost all of the 21 grands prix this year, but admitted walking into the paddock will actually be bittersweet.

"I thought about it and to be honest I do not think it will be a nice moment," Kubica said when asked about the forthcoming Australian grand prix.

"Being there to see other drivers race will not be nice, but it is also worth trying to come back," he added.

"It will also not be the typical third driver role where you come to the race and do little else. For me the most important is the possibility of driving the current car," said Kubica.

"If I did not have that, I would not have taken this job because it wouldn't have made sense. Only by driving can I have the chance to take the last, most difficult step."

Asked how different he is now compared to the driver he was prior to his serious arm injury in 2011, Kubica answered: "I'm further away now than I was a few months ago!

"But I think the next seven, eight, nine months can bring me closer again. I don't really know how close it was, but it doesn't matter.

"As a rule, I have the habit of believing in things only when they happen. But at one point I was almost convinced that I would be racing in Australia," he admitted.

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Spanish flag WintertestAvailableBook Now
Australian flag Australia '1811% DiscountBook Now
Bahrain flag Bahrain '1815% DiscountBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '1820% DiscountBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '18AvailableBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1817% DiscountBook Now