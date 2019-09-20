Kubica sponsor wants to stay in F1

Kubica sponsor wants to stay in F1
Robert Kubica (POL) Williams Racing FW42. Italian Grand Prix, Friday 6th September 2019. Monza Italy.

Written by Melanie van de Brug

Robert Kubica's sponsor says it wants to remain in Formula 1.

Williams announced on Thursday that the Polish driver, who has struggled this year on his return to the grid, will not stay at the team in 2020.

Kubica's seat this year is strongly backed by PKN Orlen, the Polish oil company.

The company told us it intends to stay in F1 in 2020.


"Together with Robert, we are considering various scenarios for next season," said CEO Daniel Obajtek.

We reported this week that a Racing Point representative recently met with Orlen executives.

Obajtek said: "Our intention is to remain in Formula 1. PKN Orlen is now in advanced talks with some other teams."

One early theory is that Kubica could become a Racing Point reserve driver, and at the same time switch to the German touring car series DTM to race.

"At the moment I can't comment on that," Kubica said in Singapore.

As for becoming a F1 reserve, he added: "I don't want to go too much into the details but I will evaluate different opportunities.

"But I will be very surprised if I was doing only simulator. I will be very surprised if I will not be racing next year."

