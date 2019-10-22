Kubica 'not 100pc sure' about 2020 plans

Robert Kubica is not ready to say what he will be doing in 2020.

The Pole has struggled on his highly anticipated return to Formula 1 this year, and will leave the crisis-struck Williams team at the end of the season.

His sponsor, Polish oil company PKN Orlen, is tipped to switch its backing to Haas, with 34-year-old Kubica potentially offered a reserve role.

"Some talks are underway," is all Kubica would reveal to the Polish media at a sponsor event.





"It's not that I don't want to or can't say anything. I've just learned that it's better not to talk when you are not 100 per cent sure.

"I've been in situations where things changed 30 minutes before an official announcement, but my target for 2020 has not changed. I want to race and I will be surprised if I am not in any series.

"I wouldn't bet any money against it."

Sources believe Kubica may switch to the German touring car series DTM.

When asked if combining a racing role elsewhere with a F1 reserve seat is better than 'sitting on a couch' at home, Kubica smiled: "It depends how you look at it.

"When I am racing a lot, I am also sitting on the couch a lot because I am recovering before the next one."

He admitted that 2019 has been difficult, but Kubica said he also "realised the goal" of proving that he is good enough to return to F1 with his arm injury.

"Unfortunately, these negative messages obscured many of the positives. It definitely wasn't the season I wanted but just returning was something special," said Kubica.

"Now I have to set new goals."

Williams looks set to replace Kubica with Nicholas Latifi, the son of McLaren co-owner and billionaire Michael Latifi. Nicholas, already a test driver, will contest the next three Friday morning sessions.

Kubica's current teammate George Russell said: "I don't know who my teammate will be yet, but we are doing everything we can to build a faster car."

