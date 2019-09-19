Kubica linked with Racing Point move

Robert Kubica is now being linked with a move to Racing Point.
Earlier this week, the boss of the customer Audi team WRT said the Pole is "naturally an interesting name" for a potential DTM race drive for 2020.
But now, the specialist Polish fan publication Powrot Roberta is reporting that F1 team Racing Point's commercial director Stephen Curnow recently visited the headquarters of PKN Orlen.
Orlen, the Polish oil company, sponsors Kubica's current F1 team, Williams.
Racing Point has already signed up Sergio Perez to be Lance Stroll's continuing teammate for 2020, but it is possible Kubica will become a reserve driver.
Never gonna happen : Wouldn't make sense for the worst driver, in worst car, at end of career to have another year in a better team.
Just click bait, DOH
Agreed. But a second chance in F1 for Kubia will be great PR and hope for those with physical disabilities who really want a chance in F1- like little Billy Munger for example.
If Kubia stays in F1 as a reserve driver that will be great and an example of real compassion in the sport!
better Kubica then driver who is come to F1 because of money from sponsor without experience