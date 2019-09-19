Kubica linked with Racing Point move

Robert Kubica is now being linked with a move to Racing Point.

Earlier this week, the boss of the customer Audi team WRT said the Pole is "naturally an interesting name" for a potential DTM race drive for 2020.

But now, the specialist Polish fan publication Powrot Roberta is reporting that F1 team Racing Point's commercial director Stephen Curnow recently visited the headquarters of PKN Orlen.

Orlen, the Polish oil company, sponsors Kubica's current F1 team, Williams.





Racing Point has already signed up Sergio Perez to be Lance Stroll's continuing teammate for 2020, but it is possible Kubica will become a reserve driver.