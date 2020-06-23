Kubica: F1 reserve role no different in corona era

Jun.23 - Robert Kubica does not think his new role as a reserve driver will bounce him back onto the Formula 1 grid sooner rather than later.

The Pole had intended to combine his new Alfa Romeo role with a full-time race seat in the German touring car championship DTM this year.

Now, the very future of the DTM series is under a cloud, while he admits that many of his scheduled F1 test outings for 2020 have been cancelled.

"It may turn out that the consequences of the period we find ourselves in will be much greater than it seems," Kubica told Sokolim Okiem.





"I hope that is not the case, but I think there is nothing to fear and we need to focus on what we have now - not on the future," he said.

However, with F1 only re-starting next weekend with strict anti-coronavirus measures in place, Kubica could find himself back in the race seat if Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi run into trouble.

When asked if the reserve role is now more important than in previous seasons, he answered: "I don't think it matters that much. My role is exactly the same.

"The main drivers Kimi and Antonio are human and so am I, so whatever can happen to them can also happen to me.

"I do not wish health problems on anyone so from the perspective of my role, I look at the situation the same rather than the possibility that someone is infected.

"I will be ready to drive just like before the epidemic," Kubica added.

He also said it is "very important" for motor racing categories to get back up and racing now, even if all the corona measures will be "a bit strange".

"I think we need this start of the season, but on the other hand each of us must be careful and use common sense, because health is the most important thing," said Kubica.

"The situation has improved and is constantly improving, but the risk still exists and cannot be eliminated."

Check out more about: