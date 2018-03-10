F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1
Home / F1 News / Kubica to add Le Mans to 2018 programme

F1 News

Kubica to add Le Mans to 2018 programme

Williams F1 Drivers Official Portraits Tuesday 16 January 2018 Robert Kubica.
Williams F1 Drivers Official Portraits Tuesday 16 January 2018 Robert Kubica.

Mar.10 - Robert Kubica looks set to add Le Mans to his race programme in 2018.

The Pole was scheduled to test the Williams in Barcelona on Friday, but he gave up his running for race driver Sergey Sirotkin.

"It doesn't matter if the team asked me or I voluntarily gave priority to the regular drivers," he said. "But it was my suggestion because the weather was warm and it's the regular drivers who have to score the points, not me."

Kubica, 33, will be a vital addition to the British team in 2018, as Williams is struggling and the team's drivers are the young and inexperienced Sirotkin and Lance Stroll.

"Thursday morning was enough for me to understand the car to the point that I can describe its strengths and weaknesses to the engineers," he said.

Asked what the problems are, Kubica answered: "That's something that will stay in the engineers room.

"But I have a clear idea of where to improve the balance and the feel of the car. There are still issues with the behaviour of the car and the sensitivity of the car to the tyres.

"We have to make the tyre window larger in order to give Lance and Sergey confidence. It's important because they're still quite inexperienced."

So while he sat out Friday's running, Kubica was later spotted meeting with former F1 boss Graeme Lowdon, who now runs the Manor sports car team at Le Mans.

It is expected that Kubica will sign a 2018 race deal.

"It's no secret that I talked with him," Kubica said. "I even tested with them."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Australian flag Australia '1822% DiscountBook Now
Bahrain flag Bahrain '18AvailableBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '18AvailableBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '186% DiscountBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1828% DiscountBook Now
Mexico flag Mexico '18AvailableBook Now