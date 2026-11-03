With reliability problems piling up and Honda again in the firing line, Aston Martin insists its spirit is intact as Alonso and Stroll prepare for Brazil.

Mike Krack insists Aston Martin's motivation has not collapsed despite a miserable end to the 2026 season and another particularly difficult weekend in Mexico.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll both retired early in Mexico, with two-time champion Alonso again pointing directly to the Honda power unit as the limiting factor.

Krack admitted it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain morale after a season in which the car itself has improved but reliability problems have persisted.

"It's difficult for everyone to maintain high motivation in these situations," said the team official.

"We've been struggling all year and had a very difficult start to the year. We introduced the upgrades and achieved slightly better results."

"Now we're having problems in terms of reliability."

Krack nevertheless said the team is not giving up heading into Brazil.

"We're taking things as they come," he said.

"We've always done well in Brazil, so we're motivated, we're not going to hang our heads, we're facing a new challenge."

"Everyone is trying their best, everyone is motivated to improve, and I have no doubt about their motivation."

As for Alonso specifically, who seemed particularly downbeat in Mexico, Krack insisted: "We don't need to motivate Fernando. He's already very motivated."

Alonso, who has re-signed for 2027, made the same point after Mexico, saying his own commitment remains absolute despite being unable to complete enough laps.

"I give it my all, every time, on every lap I take, every morning I wake up," said the 45-year-old Spaniard.

"Everything is focused on performing at my best behind the wheel. I just can't accumulate enough laps."

Fast Facts: Aston Martin in Mexico Mexico Alonso and Stroll both retired early Alonso Aged 45, re-signed for 2027 Problem Reliability, Alonso blames the Honda power unit Next race Brazil Mike Krack "We don't need to motivate Fernando"

Related: Alonso's Honda frustration 'beyond imagination' after Mexico

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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