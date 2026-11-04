A long-time F1 television presenter who knew Michael Schumacher closely says he asks no questions and keeps whatever he hears to himself, out of respect for the family.

Long-time Formula 1 television presenter Florian Konig says he deliberately refuses to discuss Michael Schumacher's condition - even with members of the family.

Konig, who knew Schumacher closely throughout his career, told Bild's Phrasenmaher that the family's wish for privacy has always been absolute.

"The Schumacher family made it very clear early on that no further information should be released," he said.

"I have always respected this wish, especially Corinna's. And I still do today."

Significantly, Konig suggested that even if information does reach him privately, it stays private.

"I don't ask Mick, Ralf, or anyone else how Michael is doing," he continued.

"Even if I find out something, I keep it to myself. My relationship with the Schumacher family and with Michael is far too important to me."

He said he understands why supporters remain desperate for information about the seven time world champion.

"I can completely understand that people want to know how he is," said Konig.

"Because they love him, because he's simply part of their lives."

But Konig said the family's interests must come first.

"This isn't just a decision based on public interest, but on the interests of a family," he insisted. "They've made their decision."

"And I think that's perfectly fine. We all have to accept it."

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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