Konig still refuses to discuss Schumacher's condition
A long-time F1 television presenter who knew Michael Schumacher closely says he asks no questions and keeps whatever he hears to himself, out of respect for the family.
Long-time Formula 1 television presenter Florian Konig says he deliberately refuses to discuss Michael Schumacher's condition - even with members of the family.
Konig, who knew Schumacher closely throughout his career, told Bild's Phrasenmaher that the family's wish for privacy has always been absolute.
"The Schumacher family made it very clear early on that no further information should be released," he said.
"I have always respected this wish, especially Corinna's. And I still do today."
Significantly, Konig suggested that even if information does reach him privately, it stays private.
"I don't ask Mick, Ralf, or anyone else how Michael is doing," he continued.
"Even if I find out something, I keep it to myself. My relationship with the Schumacher family and with Michael is far too important to me."
He said he understands why supporters remain desperate for information about the seven time world champion.
"I can completely understand that people want to know how he is," said Konig.
"Because they love him, because he's simply part of their lives."
But Konig said the family's interests must come first.
"This isn't just a decision based on public interest, but on the interests of a family," he insisted. "They've made their decision."
"And I think that's perfectly fine. We all have to accept it."
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2 F1 Fan comments on “Konig still refuses to discuss Schumacher's condition”
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To begin with, I doubt he’s been given any information by the family at any point.
I have to say ,who is he?, now if it had been kai ebel with his F1 fashion sence i might have taken it more seriously