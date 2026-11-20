Komatsu says there is no doubt Bearman will race for Haas in 2027, yet the deal is unsigned. Ferrari, which manages his career, may be one of the parties involved.

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu has attempted to calm Oliver Bearman's growing frustration over his unsigned 2027 contract, insisting there is no doubt the British driver will remain with the team.

Bearman admitted in Las Vegas that he was increasingly disappointed by the delay, particularly as every other driver on the grid has already had his future confirmed.

But Komatsu suggested the complications involve parties outside Haas, potentially including Ferrari, which still manages Bearman's career.

"Ollie wants to drive for us, we want Ollie in the car," Komatsu said.

"There are many parties involved in, let's say, the contractual situation. I don't want to go into detail, but there's no doubt he'll be in the car next year."

Bearman, however, admitted he had expected the matter to be resolved already.

"I really thought we had made good progress during the last series of three races, but perhaps it looks different in practice," he said.

"I hope we have good news for you at the end of this weekend. My goal for 2027 is very clear - I still have some unfinished business at Haas."

The 21-year-old also confirmed that Ferrari remains his ultimate ambition.

"I am under contract with Ferrari," he said.

"I am still their junior driver and my ultimate dream is to race for Ferrari. It is the most iconic team and they were the first to believe in me when I was still a child."

However, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher suggested Bearman's position might not be quite as secure as assumed.

Speaking about his performances against Esteban Ocon, Schumacher said Bearman had initially been "very, very strong".

"Then it became a bit less impressive. The question mark is still there," he added.

Bearman and Haas: contract watch Driver Oliver Bearman, 21 Team Haas Team boss Ayao Komatsu Status 2027 contract still unsigned Ferrari Bearman remains their junior driver Critic Ralf Schumacher sees a question mark

Related: Bearman Demands Ferrari Seat Guarantee Before Haas Deal?

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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