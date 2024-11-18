Komatsu Confirms Magnussen’s Future Role Talks with Haas

Nov.18 - Kevin Magnussen is still on track to remain in the Formula 1 paddock next year - but in a very different role.

It is emerging that Valtteri Bottas, having lost his Audi-Sauber seat for 2025, may return to Mercedes next year to be reserve driver and special advisor to Toto Wolff.

Magnussen, not retained by his current team Haas, could have a similar role at the Ayao Komatsu-led outfit. In July, the Haas boss admitted he was looking to "find a way to continue working together in some way".

Four months on, Komatsu is quoted as saying by France's Auto Hebdo: "Yes, we are still working on it."

The Japanese said the details of the specific role Magnussen, 32, will occupy are yet to be decided. "We are not really stressed," said Komatsu.

"In a triple header we are just so busy trying to do our best on the track. Because there is no stress and we kind of know we want to do, there is no rush."

