Keke Rosberg and Jody Scheckter: Real-Life Issues for Former F1 Champions

Jun.4 – Formula 1 legend Keke Rosberg admits he is not in good health.

The 76-year-old Finn may be the 1982 world champion, but to a younger audience he is arguably better known as the father of fellow title winner Nico Rosberg.

When Finland’s Apu magazine correspondent arrived at Rosberg’s Monaco apartment building for the interview, the receptionist asked who the appointment was with.

“Nico?” the magazine quoted her as saying. “No, Keke,” came the reply.

“Oh, Keke!”

Indeed, despite grooming his son Nico towards Formula 1 and before that Mika Hakkinen, in more recent years Keke has declined almost every media invitation.

He admits he has been in poor health for some years now.

“The corona (covid) period was a bit confusing,” said Rosberg. “Whether this was caused by isolation or whether there was some kind of post-corona disease, I’m not sure.”

Rosberg senior admits it has been difficult adjusting to his ill health. “I used to have a list of things that still need to be done,” he said.

“I still have one now, but it’s a list of things that can no longer be done.”

Meanwhile, another former world champion, 1979 title winner Jody Scheckter, has told Corriere della Sera that he currently cannot drive on the roads at all as he lacks an Italian driver’s license.

The South African, now 75, moved to Italy some 18 months ago – and now needs to re-sit a driving test.

“I chose Italy as my country – this is where I want to live,” said the former Ferrari driver. “The problem is that I speak very poor Italian. I can’t possibly pass the test.”

