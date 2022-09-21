Jarama circuit to push for future F1 return

Sep.21 - The former Spanish GP venue at Jarama is the latest venue to put its hand up for a Formula 1 race.

Late on Tuesday, F1's governing body ratified the longest ever calendar in the sport's history for 2023 - featuring no fewer than 24 grands prix.

France's Paul Ricard is gone, replaced by the return of the Chinese GP, while Las Vegas is the new venue.

Monaco has kept its place, with a new three-year deal for the historic street race also announced on Tuesday.

The Dutch F1 GP at Zandvoort, has been moved so that it re-fires the calendar after the now-traditional August break.

"The Max Verstappen effect is clear to everyone," F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told Italy's Autosprint.

"Not only for what we have seen in the Netherlands, but he also manages to evoke that feeling throughout the rest of the world."

F1's popularity continues to surge elsewhere, as it emerges in the Spanish publication Autopista that Jarama near Madrid is bidding for a future grand prix with a letter of intent.

A Spanish delegation met with F1 officials including Domenicali at Monza recently.

"Technically it would be possible and not as expensive as making a new circuit for Jarama to be able to host Formula 1, for sure," said Jarno Zaffelli, widely regarded as the sport's new Hermann Tilke.

Jarama hosted nine Spanish grands prix between 1968 and 1981.

Here you can check out the approved 2023 F1 calendar.

