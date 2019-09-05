Italy celebrates 90th GP & 90 years Ferrari

Champions and drivers past, present and future on stage in the Piazza Duomo to celebrate 90 Italian GPs, its new contract to 2024 and 90 years since the Maranello team was established

Ferrari past, present and future was on parade in a completely packed out Piazza Duomo, for the “90 Years of Emotion” event, organised by the ACI (Italian Automobile Club) to celebrate the 90th edition of the Italian Grand Prix, with Scuderia Ferrari as the guest of honour, in the year it celebrates its 90th anniversary. The team’s amazing history has made it one of the principal ambassadors of motorsport around the world.

There was plenty going on, with special guests, a static car display and a parade, as well as drivers from the glorious past to the current line-up of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc, the latter having just won last Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps. Also present were the youngsters from the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Representing the ACI was its president, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, who has worked on promoting motor sport in Italy for many years, while AC Milano and SIAS (Società Incremento Automobilismo e Sport), long-time organisers of the Italian Grand Prix were represented by Geronimo La Russa and Giuseppe Redaelli respectively.





The event in the heart of Milan celebrated the 89 editions of the Italian GP held to date. The race has been held since well before the Formula 1 World Championship was established and the news that the Italian Grand Prix will continue at Monza until at least 2024 was met with great enthusiasm from the crowd.

Scuderia Ferrari was out in force, painting Milan red. Up on stage management from the past, including Luca di Montezemolo and Cesare Fiorio, Jean Todt, Stefano Domenicali and Maurizio Arrivabene, as well as Vice President, Piero Ferrari, the CEO, Louis Camilleri along with the current management and also a gang of former mechanics from the old days, some of them actually taken on by Enzo Ferrari himself.

A whole host of drivers from the past and present also took part. Among the many, Mario Andretti who famously took pole at Monza with Ferrari in 1982, along with Alain Prost, Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger, Rene Arnoux, Eddie Irvine, Luca Badoer, Ivan Capelli, Giancarlo Fisichella, Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi and Felipe Massa. On top of that, youngsters from the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) were on hand, representing the future in the shape of Giuliano Alesi, Callum Ilott, Mick Schumacher, Marcus Armstrong, Robert Shwartzman, Enzo Fittipaldi and then the aforementioned current F1 line-up of Vettel and Leclerc.

On stage at the Piazza Duomo were some iconic cars from the Maranello marque, including the 1967 312 F1 as raced by Chris Amon, Clay Regazzoni’s 312 B3/74, Gilles Villeneuve’s 126 CK, the first turbocharged Ferrari to win a Grand Prix in Monaco in 1981, the Indycar prototype from 1986, the F2002, and of course, the SF90 just had to be there, fresh from its win in Belgium.

A great hit with the crowd in the Piazza Duomo was a parade of unforgettable cars. Among the jewels, the Alfa Romeo 8C driven in 1934 by Tazio Nuvolari, with Leclerc as a passenger, the 750 Monza with Vettel on board and the 312 T in which Niki Lauda won the 1975 world championship. Apart from the racing cars, four beautiful road-going Ferraris were also there: the Monza SP1 and SP2 as well as an F8 Tributo and 488 Pista Spider.

After the event, Vettel, Leclerc and Team Principal Mattia Binotto went to the Ferrari Store for one more meeting with the fans. As from tomorrow, they will be at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix in which Scuderia Ferrari wants to shine.

