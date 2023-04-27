Italian Minister Promises to Save Monza F1 Grand Prix Despite Challenges
Apr.27 - A top Italian government executive is reassuring the country's Formula 1 fans about the future of the fabled annual race at Monza.
On Wednesday, we reported that Ferrari's current struggles are hurting ticket sales for both Italian rounds on the 2023 calendar at Monza as well as Imola.
"We have to keep our commitments to Formula 1," said Italian automobile club Aci president Angelo Sticchi Damiani, "but ticket sales for the two races aren't going as hoped."
Monza's Italian GP is a surviving F1 event from the very first modern world championship in 1950, but the current contract runs out in 2025 and Liberty Media is demanding key circuit upgrades.
"The Monza GP is at risk," Italy's deputy prime minister and minister of infrastructure Matteo Salvini told Autosprint.
"As a minister I will do everything to ensure that Monza has its event which stands for history and tradition."
Salvini revealed that he has scheduled a meeting in Rome with the governor of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, to discuss the future of the Italian GP.
We'll see.
IMO two essential ingredients to ensure the ongoing success of F1 are Ferrari and Monza. Both have been part of F1 since the modern day championships commenced in 1950.
Sure, you can throw away the deep traditions and just have the business model for F1 to make big bucks for Liberty, but it will be at the peril of the future of F1. Greed casts a sad shadow.
What will save the Italian Gps, IS State assistance Same for Germany .
Hard for politicians to justify. The money should be coming from liberty but it won’t.
Same as Americas Cup - tradition out the window, venues and format. Bucks are bigger than ever...
Exactly! As an off-shore racer on mono-hulled yachts I was interested in the Americas Cup until they made it for multi-hulled yachts. Now I have completely lost interest in the Americas Cup.
I feel that the sprint race format will take F1 the same way as Americas Cup. People will lose interest and be confused about what constitutes the F1 World Championship ~ is it a sprint race championship or a grand prix championship?
Esp when they increase the length of the sprint races TO 1 HOUR......