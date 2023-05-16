Italian government races to preserve Imola and Monza's spots on F1 calendar``

May 16 - Italy's deputy prime minister says the government is determined to keep both Imola and Monza on the Formula 1 calendar.

This weekend, the sport is gathering at Imola - ahead of F1's return to the country in September for the fabled Italian GP at Monza.

Imola and Monza have separate contracts to be on the calendar until 2025, but beyond that it is feared one or even both of them could become the latest victims of the sport's push into new markets.

Deputy PM Matteo Salvini is quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport as saying: "The goal is to secure the two grands prix. They absolutely must co-exist."

Italian foreign affairs minister Antonio Tajani, meanwhile, added: "The strong international appeal of F1 makes support for the two events a government priority.

"F1 gives a dynamic, creative and winning image to the country."

Salvini continued: "The two races stand for work, tourism, beauty, identity, tradition, research, innovation and are symbols of wealth and jobs which, at a time like this, are sacred.

"The challenges of sustainability are perfectly fine, but the roar of engines - the beautiful ones that annoy some people - is irreplaceable.

"As a minister and as a ministry, we are here - not only with the 5 million that we gave financially but above all as cultural support," he added.

