Is that Glock? Former F1 Driver Delivers Scathing Remarks About Lance Stroll

Jun.14 - Lance Stroll is living on borrowed time in Formula 1, according to a former grand prix driver.

Sporting a bandage on his right wrist, the Canadian is back from a one-race absence in Barcelona and subsequent surgery.

There were rumours he re-injured his 2023 cycling injury after qualifying in Barcelona during a tantrum in the garage. Aston Martin confirmed the 26-year-old had been "upset".

At his home event in Montreal, Stroll insisted: "I don't really want to get into detail because it's just my medical privacy, and I like to keep that confidential."

Stroll's ongoing mood with the media and fans continues to affect his reputation, particularly as the son of billionaire team owner Lawrence is usually outpaced by his teammates.

After giving single-sentence responses to the media at his home event on Thursday, Germany's Sport Bild described: "He lounges listlessly on the couch next to Lewis Hamilton and Franco Colapinto, demonstratively chewing gum.

"Stroll's answers were monosyllabic. How monosyllabic? Stroll's average was 33.72 words per answer.

"The performance left journalists shaking their heads," the correspondent concluded.

Another journalist, this time from France's L'Equipe, added: "The man continues to take a beating, from you, from us, from everything.

"And he continues to show it, unashamedly."

Timo Glock, a former Formula 1 driver, thinks that with big names like Max Verstappen, George Russell and Yuki Tsunoda potentially on the market, Stroll's almost decade-long run on the grid should be coming to an end.

"If you look at Stroll's record in qualifying duels, he's never had the upper hand," he told Sky Deutschland.

"They were mostly relatively clear defeats, and he hasn't been convincing with consistency this year either. There are always weekends where it seems as if he's catching up to Fernando Alonso, but over the course of a whole year, he's simply too far behind."

Glock continued: "Ultimately, Stroll is definitely not where he needs to be after his long time in Formula 1. Would I keep him for 2026 if I were in charge at Aston Martin? No.

"Aston Martin needs a different approach if it wants to succeed. They need two drivers who consistently deliver."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: