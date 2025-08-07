Is MotoGP's Tech3 Really Up for Sale? Boss Sets the Record Straight

Aug.7 - Tech3 boss Herve Poncharal has denied reports that he sold his MotoGP team to well-known former F1 team principal Guenther Steiner, calling the speculation "absolute fake news."

Widespread headlines last week claimed Steiner, 60, would take over Tech3 with backing from US investment group Apex in a deal worth over 20 million euros.

But Poncharal told Italian site GPOne.com that no agreement exists.

"They are talking, as you know. But nothing was signed!" he insisted.

"I've never made a secret of the fact that discussions are taking place. But I'm very annoyed by these new rumours and speculations."

While Poncharal admits something is bubbling in the background, he remains in charge of the KTM-backed Tech3 outfit, with no changes expected before 2027.

Steiner, now a media figure after leaving Haas, remains widely popular thanks to his Netflix fame. With Liberty Media now owning MotoGP, some observers see his name as part of a broader push to bring F1-style commercial energy to the two-wheeled paddock.

