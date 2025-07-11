Is Christian Horner Eyeing New Challenges with Rival F1 Teams?

Jul.11 - Just as Christian Horner's 20-year adventure at Red Bull ends, a new one could be just around the corner.

The 51-year-old was sacked this week, perhaps because his key supporter, Chalerm Yoovidhya, recently saw his 51 percent stake in the energy drink company diminished to 49 percent - equalising the power with the Austrian side of the business.

Horner remains under contract to Red Bull while the terms of his departure are negotiated, but with no "operational" role - although it is believed he will soon be free to jump to another Formula 1 team.

Already, he's linked with Ferrari, Alpine, Aston Martin, and Cadillac.

"We'll definitely see this man back in the paddock," former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos told NOS.

"But I think Ferrari would have too much of an impact on his family life, because he's a true Englishman who wouldn't just move to Maranello, regardless of whether Ferrari wants him."

Corriere della Sera newspaper reports that the decision-makers at Maranello, while contemplating Frederic Vasseur's future, are not considering Horner.

"I can see him as someone for Aston Martin," Doornbos added. "Or building a team like Alpine and trying to bring it back to the top.

"He's definitely looking for a new challenge."

Auto Bild claims Horner's long-time friend Flavio Briatore is open to snapping the Briton up, perhaps by luring him with some team shares. And Auto Motor und Sport thinks Cadillac would be very interested in signing Horner to replace the lower-profile and less successful Graeme Lowdon.

"With all due respect to Lowdon, he brings Marussia as a reference - Horner brings Red Bull," correspondent Michael Schmidt said.

"Lowdon's face is known only to Formula 1 nerds, while Horner's is known to the world thanks to Netflix. With him at the helm, the project would receive a completely different appreciation - and more political weight."

