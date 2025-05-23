Is Alex Wurz Poised to Change the Face of the FIA?

May 23 – Alex Wurz has not outright denied that he might consider running to become FIA president.

This week, Osterreich newspaper suggested the former Formula 1 driver might take on the increasingly divisive Mohammed Ben Sulayem in December’s elections – to be joined by potential fellow candidates Carlos Sainz senior and David Richards.

The Austrian publication quoted 1996 world champion Damon Hill as endorsing the candidature of Wurz, who is also co-director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association and a race track designer.

“This all came about because Damon Hill mentioned me in a tweet,” Wurz, 51, said in Monaco.

“I was talking about racing events, and Damon responded. He simply asked his fans the question – ‘Next FIA president?’

“Of course it’s nice if Damon thinks I could take on the role of FIA president.”

Tellingly, Wurz did not deny the growing rumour.

“Damon brought that up, not me,” the Austrian reiterated. “In any case, there has been no official announcement.

“At the moment, one third of my brain capacity is dedicated to my job, one third to commentating, and the rest is dedicated to my family.”

Recently, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff’s wife Susie was also linked with a potential challenge to Ben Sulayem, but it was apparently ruled out on grounds of conflict of interest.

As for Wurz’s new candidature, Toto Wolff responded in Monaco: “Let’s wait and see who actually runs.

“Alex has done everything possible in motorsport, he knows everyone, and he is definitely an expert.”

However, he added: “I don’t understand enough about politics at the FIA level.”

