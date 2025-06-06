Is a New F1 Star Emerging? Lindblad Awaits FIA’s Decision

Jun.6 – Arvid Lindblad could be on the Formula 1 grid soon.

Red Bull sent the British-Swedish teenager to race in New Zealand over the winter to collect the final points he needs to qualify for an F1 super license.

The only missing piece now is special dispensation from the FIA – because the rules stipulate that, without the dispensation, 17-year-olds do not qualify.

“Arvid Lindblad has the points for the super license, but he doesn’t turn 18 until September,” Red Bull F1 advisor Dr Helmut Marko said recently.

“That’s why we’re currently applying to the FIA for an exemption, which (Kimi) Antonelli got.”

De Telegraaf newspaper reports that the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council will review the Lindblad license application “next Tuesday”.

The Dutch newspaper added: “Red Bull is responding to a possible suspension of Max Verstappen.”

Indeed, just one more penalty point on his own super license next weekend in Canada will mean the quadruple world champion may have to sit out Red Bull’s home race in Austria.

“He can’t commit any offenses over the next two race weekends,” Marko confirmed to Speed Week, “and of course, he’ll be told not to do anything rash.

“It would be a catastrophe if he couldn’t start in Austria. But we don’t expect that to happen, because it’s certainly not the case that Max does something wrong in every race. After Austria, the first penalty points will be removed.”

If Verstappen is banned for a race, the most likely scenario is that Red Bull will promote Isack Hadjar from the Racing Bulls team and replace him with Lindblad.

“Arvid Lindblad has had a strong performance in Formula 2,” Marko noted. “He won the main race (in Barcelona), thus celebrating his second victory of his rookie season.

“If he continues like this, we can expect him to move up to Formula 1. He may only be 17 years old, but he’s also a tremendous talent.”

Meanwhile, Marko reassured Yuki Tsunoda that his place next to Verstappen at the senior team is probably safe at least for the rest of 2025.

“Tsunoda has scored one point in the last three races, and that’s obviously not satisfactory,” said the Austrian.

“But he needs more time, and he’ll get it. We expect him to be in the car until the end of the season.”

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: