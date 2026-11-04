Hotels with established F1 links are named on a purported Iranian target list, and the logistical window for an alternative to the Gulf races is closing fast.

Formula 1's Gulf crisis has taken another serious turn after Iran's Fars news agency circulated a purported retaliation target list that includes hotels in Qatar with established Formula 1 links.

Fars posted what it called an updated "target bank", saying: "These are the targets that will be targeted if America or the Zionist entity launches aggression on Iran once again."

Several Qatar hotels named in the reported list have established links to Formula 1, including properties advertised through official Grand Prix hospitality packages.

The development comes just days after Yamaha refused to travel to Qatar for this weekend's MotoGP round despite assurances from MotoGP, which like Formula 1 is now controlled by Liberty Media.

F1 continues to publicly insist that Qatar on November 29 and Abu Dhabi on December 6 remain on schedule, but the logistical window for alternatives is now closing fast.

Teams have reportedly been told November 10 is the final date for approving Imola as a replacement finale.

The timing is especially sensitive as the US midterm elections have just taken place amid persistent reports that Washington and Israel could resume major strikes against Iran afterwards.

AP reported that US officials had privately warned regional allies to prepare for possible renewed attacks and Iranian retaliation after the elections.

F1 Gulf races at a glance Qatar Grand Prix on November 29 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 6 Imola decision Teams reportedly told November 10 is the final approval date Threat Fars list names Qatar hotels with F1 links MotoGP Yamaha refused to travel to Qatar

Related: Yamaha boycott deepens Liberty's Gulf headache ahead of Qatar MotoGP

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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