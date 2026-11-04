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Iran target list reportedly includes F1 hotels in Qatar

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Iran target list reportedly includes F1 hotels in Qatar
Leopold 1 min read
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Hotels with established F1 links are named on a purported Iranian target list, and the logistical window for an alternative to the Gulf races is closing fast.

Formula 1's Gulf crisis has taken another serious turn after Iran's Fars news agency circulated a purported retaliation target list that includes hotels in Qatar with established Formula 1 links.

Fars posted what it called an updated "target bank", saying: "These are the targets that will be targeted if America or the Zionist entity launches aggression on Iran once again."

Several Qatar hotels named in the reported list have established links to Formula 1, including properties advertised through official Grand Prix hospitality packages.

The development comes just days after Yamaha refused to travel to Qatar for this weekend's MotoGP round despite assurances from MotoGP, which like Formula 1 is now controlled by Liberty Media.

F1 continues to publicly insist that Qatar on November 29 and Abu Dhabi on December 6 remain on schedule, but the logistical window for alternatives is now closing fast.

Teams have reportedly been told November 10 is the final date for approving Imola as a replacement finale.

The timing is especially sensitive as the US midterm elections have just taken place amid persistent reports that Washington and Israel could resume major strikes against Iran afterwards.

AP reported that US officials had privately warned regional allies to prepare for possible renewed attacks and Iranian retaliation after the elections.

F1 Gulf races at a glance
QatarGrand Prix on November 29
Abu DhabiGrand Prix on December 6
Imola decisionTeams reportedly told November 10 is the final approval date
ThreatFars list names Qatar hotels with F1 links
MotoGPYamaha refused to travel to Qatar

Related: Yamaha boycott deepens Liberty's Gulf headache ahead of Qatar MotoGP

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Leopold

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Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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6 F1 Fan comments on “Iran target list reportedly includes F1 hotels in Qatar

  3. Jere Jyrälä

    Fars’ target list definitely has a vital impact on safety guarantee prospects & from what I’ve read elsewhere, UAE hotels used by F1 personnel are also on the list, & since Imola is a European location, holding a stand-in round there on the Abu Dhabi GP weekend should be viable even if this was decided beyond the 10th since sea freight isn’t used for European locations & the overall logistical toll could be reduced by teams not transporting their motorhomes there, in which case a temporary structures on-site could be used as their paddock facilities, like in the COVID era with the earliest European rounds.

    Additionally, ticket selling could still be done with limited lead time or for lower capacity.

    Of course, the Middle East rounds taking place as scheduled would require transportation by air rather than sea, as usual.

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