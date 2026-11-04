Iran target list reportedly includes F1 hotels in Qatar
Hotels with established F1 links are named on a purported Iranian target list, and the logistical window for an alternative to the Gulf races is closing fast.
Formula 1's Gulf crisis has taken another serious turn after Iran's Fars news agency circulated a purported retaliation target list that includes hotels in Qatar with established Formula 1 links.
Fars posted what it called an updated "target bank", saying: "These are the targets that will be targeted if America or the Zionist entity launches aggression on Iran once again."
Several Qatar hotels named in the reported list have established links to Formula 1, including properties advertised through official Grand Prix hospitality packages.
The development comes just days after Yamaha refused to travel to Qatar for this weekend's MotoGP round despite assurances from MotoGP, which like Formula 1 is now controlled by Liberty Media.
F1 continues to publicly insist that Qatar on November 29 and Abu Dhabi on December 6 remain on schedule, but the logistical window for alternatives is now closing fast.
Teams have reportedly been told November 10 is the final date for approving Imola as a replacement finale.
The timing is especially sensitive as the US midterm elections have just taken place amid persistent reports that Washington and Israel could resume major strikes against Iran afterwards.
AP reported that US officials had privately warned regional allies to prepare for possible renewed attacks and Iranian retaliation after the elections.
Related: Yamaha boycott deepens Liberty's Gulf headache ahead of Qatar MotoGP
6 F1 Fan comments on “Iran target list reportedly includes F1 hotels in Qatar”
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What did I just mention?
Hell, no. I wouldn't go either.
Binman and Steffi might just have to revert to Plan B, desperately trying to save face for the region...!
Iran needs sorting out, even if it does have a negative effect on the F1 calendar (a return of the Middle East races).
Fars’ target list definitely has a vital impact on safety guarantee prospects & from what I’ve read elsewhere, UAE hotels used by F1 personnel are also on the list, & since Imola is a European location, holding a stand-in round there on the Abu Dhabi GP weekend should be viable even if this was decided beyond the 10th since sea freight isn’t used for European locations & the overall logistical toll could be reduced by teams not transporting their motorhomes there, in which case a temporary structures on-site could be used as their paddock facilities, like in the COVID era with the earliest European rounds.
Additionally, ticket selling could still be done with limited lead time or for lower capacity.
Of course, the Middle East rounds taking place as scheduled would require transportation by air rather than sea, as usual.
More bomb threats this morning , ok accross Europe , Come on Fia make a decision.....
Would be good to have a home race for our new champion...