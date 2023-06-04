International motorsport: Caught in the crossfire of politics and passion

Jun.4 - International motorsport has become too entangled with the world of politics, according to Dakar legend Vladimir Chagin.

The Russian and multiple Dakar rally winner and his team bowed out of the 2023 edition because of the Ukraine crisis, as Kamaz provides armoured vehicles to Vladimir Putin's war effort.

But Chagin said the FIA, governing body of the world rally-raid championship as well as Formula 1, actually wants Russia to re-engage with international motorsport.

"We continue to communicate with the FIA and with foreign athletes," he told Tass news agency.

"We are treated very well, many of them want to meet with us again and compete. And, of course, we also dream of returning to that state of sports, which was a few years ago now.

"But today, the world of sports, unfortunately, depends largely on politics, and not on the athletes themselves, and we all understand this very well," Chagin added.

