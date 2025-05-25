Inside the Verstappen Family: Truth Behind the Rumoured Rift

May 25 – Jos Verstappen says too much is being read into his absences from the Formula 1 paddock in 2025.

Since Max’s father became deeply embroiled in the Christian Horner scandal at Red Bull last year, his face has rarely been seen inside the Red Bull garage.

Some think the 53-year-old former F1 driver was told to keep his distance by Red Bull, while others think he may even have fallen out with his famous son.

Verstappen senior is back in the paddock in Monaco – but it’s his first F1 appearance since pre-season testing in Bahrain. “Sometimes it might be good that I wasn’t there,” the Dutchman freely admitted to De Telegraaf.

However, he insists there is nothing controversial about his absences.

“People make things up,” said Jos.

“We talk every day, and our bond is very strong. But Max has his own life, as I do, and I don’t want to be a father who interferes with everything. Over the years, I’ve learned that you have to let things take their own course.”

Verstappen senior continued: “It was also due to my rallying, which I really enjoy. Also, my wife has health problems, so I want to be there for her too.

“I think everyone also knows that I find Formula 1 a less exciting environment than it used to be,” Jos added. “But the most important thing is that Max is in his place and everything is going as usual.

“I don’t have to be there, either. I can easily live without Formula 1.”

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: