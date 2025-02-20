Inside the Tension: Mercedes-Ineos on the Brink of a Split?

Feb.20 - Mercedes' Formula 1 team has denied it could be about to lose its one-third owner and major sponsor Ineos.

The Telegraph newspaper reports that Toto Wolff was at odds with fellow one-third team owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, founder and CEO of the chemicals company, last year.

Correspondent Tom Cary said they "came close to splitting".

The revelation comes hot on the heels of the public debut of Mercedes' new livery for 2025 - with Ineos branding now very difficult to spot.

Blick newspaper correspondent Roger Benoit, one of the most respected journalists in the Formula 1 paddock, is similarly reporting that Ineos "is said to have a mountain of debt amounting to several billion".

A team spokesperson, however, insists that Mercedes' relationship with Ineos is "ongoing and stable", and that the partnership is "not in question".

But there is no denying that the red airbox 'Ineos' branding that was still present on Mercedes' 2024 car for Lewis Hamilton's final race for the team in Abu Dhabi last year is now completely blank and painted grey on the '25 livery.

Ineos and Ratcliffe, 72, are yet to comment.

