Inside the Secrets: GP Winner's Verdict on 2025 F1 Rookies

Feb.25 - A former grand prix winner has cast his eye over the biggest field of rookies in well over a decade in Formula 1.

While there was not a single new driver on the 2024 grid, no fewer than six racers are making their full-time debuts this year - a full 30 percent of the grid.

Three of the six have actually contested grands prix already, including Max Verstappen's new teammate at Red Bull Racing, Liam Lawson (11 races), Jack Doohan (1), and the Ferrari-backed new Haas driver Oliver Bearman (3).

"Bearman is a top driver who will make life difficult for (Esteban) Ocon," Ralf Schumacher predicts.

Briton Bearman is just 19, but even younger is Lewis Hamilton's replacement at Mercedes, Kimi Antonelli. "Antonelli shows great speed, but must learn to hold back," said Schumacher, referring to the young Italian's Monza practice crash last year.

"But with Toto Wolff, he has a strong mentor at his side who has his back."

The same cannot be said of Jack Doohan, who is heading into his first full season under a cloud of uncertainty, with Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore said to be champing at the bit to replace the Australian with new signing Franco Colapinto.

"Doohan is in a difficult position," said Schumacher, who won six grands prix in his career.

"Without performance, there is no guarantee from Briatore. He will be replaced if the results are not right," the 49-year-old German added.

The other two 2025 rookies are both 20 - Isack Hadjar at Racing Bulls, and the reigning Formula 2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto, who won the F3 title the year earlier.

"Bortoleto has had great success in Formula 3 and Formula 2," Schumacher said, "but he will have a hard time with Sauber.

"He has tested the least and it will be tough for him in qualifying against Nico Hulkenberg. He mustn't try to force it."

Finally, when asked about Hadjar, Schumacher concluded: "He is difficult to assess - a super racer with excellent control, strong when overtaking, but also a hot-head.

"He still has a lot to learn, but has a great team and will make life difficult for (Yuki) Tsunoda."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: