Inside the Haas-Toyota Rumours: What's Really Going On?

Apr.9 - Speculation is rising that Toyota intends to gradually intensify its renewed involvement in Formula 1.

Although Haas' technical relationship with Ferrari is well established, the small American team recently inked a deal with Toyota's motorsport division, Toyota Gazoo Racing.

It gives Haas a much more Japanese feel, especially as the team is now headed by Japanese engineer Ayao Komatsu.

"This team doesn't exist without Ferrari," Komatsu told Japan Times. "What Toyota is bringing to us is in the areas that Ferrari can't help us, by the regulations."

Global circumstances, however, could now give Toyota the perfect opportunity to start ramping up its involvement with Haas. For instance, mere hours ago, team parent Haas Automation revealed a "dramatic decrease in demand" for its machine tools due to Donald Trump's new and radical import tariffs.

Just days before, Komatsu indicated he is open to deepening ties with Toyota.

"Of course, we are thinking about what we can do short term, medium term, long term, but really we are still at the stage of understanding each other," he said.

Toyota Gazoo boss Masaya Kaji, however, said there are no immediate plans to turn Haas into a works Toyota team, even if he acknowledges that being on the grid is now seen as important to the carmaker.

"(Leaving F1) closed the door for our people, drivers, mechanics, engineers, for them to challenge the top category, Formula 1," he said.

"So the first thing is people's motivation is a great thing for us and for technology, I think that will be from now. It's just the beginning."

