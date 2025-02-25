FIA's Swearing Ban: Hakkinen's Take on the Controversy

Feb.25 - A popular former Formula 1 champion has broken ranks to actually side with the FIA over its highly controversial 'swearing ban'.

The harsh clampdown, coupled with new penalties that could even escalate to race bans and docked championship points, will apply to all FIA-sanctioned series - including world rally.

The world rally drivers' union has even issued a statement about the "unrealistic" and "unacceptable" new rules championed by controversial FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The letter blasted the "severity of the sanctions imposed for minor, isolated and unintentional language lapses".

It is believed frantic negotiations behind the scenes, involving the F1 teams and Liberty Media, could water down the new measures so that drivers are still free to express their emotions while in the actual cockpit.

But two-time F1 champion Mika Hakkinen says he has no problem with the swearing clampdown.

"Even if you can swear in ski jumping, skiing, football and basketball, that doesn't mean you can do it in Formula 1," he told Ilta Sanomat newspaper.

"I think F1 should be an example in every way."

Hakkinen, 56, says that while the drivers may be upset, consideration should also be given to the people at home who are watching and listening.

"I would be very surprised if, let's say a family with children is sitting down at dinner and their kids are constantly swearing, that the parents are simply encouraging them 'yes, curse more!'"

The Finn says F1 drivers have a responsibility as role models.

"I refuse to believe that parents would teach their children to swear," Hakkinen continued. "Of course, if someone hits their thumb with a hammer, I understand that at that point someone might let out a few of the devil's words."

In fact, he admits that he often swore himself during difficult moments in his own F1 career.

"But I don't think it's terribly difficult to follow rules like this," said Hakkinen. "Swearing doesn't make you a tough guy or girl. If and when drivers are role models for young people, wouldn't it be nicer to move forward with the right vocabulary?"

