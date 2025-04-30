Inside the FIA: The Mystery of New Driving Guidelines

Apr.30 – “New guidelines” about driver penalties are in place, the FIA has admitted – but even insiders are being kept in the dark about them.

That’s the finding of the German publication Audi Bild, in the wake of Max Verstappen’s fury at the 5-second penalty that almost certainly cost him the win at Jeddah last time out.

Following Verstappen’s involvement in similar incidents last season, the governing body reportedly decided to change the way they would be penalised.

Some, for example, believe it should have been race winner and new championship leader Oscar Piastri punished for running Verstappen off the track. Actually, it was the Red Bull driver with the penalty, for cutting the corner and taking the race lead.

It’s well known that the FIA and the drivers agreed on new penalty guidelines late last season. However, what exactly they are was never revealed.

An FIA spokesperson confirmed: “Yes, there are new guidelines.

“But unfortunately, it was decided not to publish them.”

It is believed that the new guidelines state that the driver on the inside of a corner has the right to take the corner if the cars are side-by-side.

However, even Red Bull team boss Christian Horner seemed confused about the guidelines when he showed printed photos of Verstappen and Piastri side-by-side to the written media after the race.

A Red Bull source told Auto Bild: “There are apparently new rules, but nobody really knows them, and they’re also subject to interpretation.”

It’s just the latest controversy under the regime of the increasingly embattled FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. “I have rarely seen a president who has caused so much controversy,” former F1 driver Timo Glock told Sky Deutschland.

“It’s not good for the sport. He’s not doing himself any favours at the moment.”

