Inside the Feud: Schumacher and Rosberg's Media Clash

Jun.24 - Ralf Schumacher has hit out at fellow German and former Formula 1 driver Nico Rosberg.

Today, the grand prix winning duo are expert pundits for broadcaster Sky's coverage in Germany and the UK respectively.

In Canada, 2016 world champion Rosberg revealed that he had offered to mentor Lando Norris amid the McLaren driver's perceived mental struggles, but had been turned down.

"Nico Rosberg is a special personality," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

"He often mentions that my brother (Michael) stayed in the bathroom extra late to weaken him mentally, instead of simply admitting 'Ok, Michael was simply faster in Monaco'.

"It still seems to be affecting him today. Sit down, Nico, you lose!" Schumacher scoffed.

Schumacher says it's completely understandable that Norris was not interested in Rosberg's mentorship offer.

"He's had his career, he's become world champion - congratulations," said the 49-year-old. "But someone like Lando Norris just needs grounding, calm - precisely that kind of advice. Because the more that comes from outside, the more it affects you."

Some think the difference between Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri in 2025 is that the world championship leader has Mark Webber as his manager.

Schumacher disagrees.

"Sometimes it's enough to have a good friend come along to distract you in the evening," he said.

